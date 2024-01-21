Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $354.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $354.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $308.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.72 and a 200 day moving average of $275.76. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

