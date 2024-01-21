Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.