Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after buying an additional 91,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.