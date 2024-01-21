Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $312.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.22.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.76. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

