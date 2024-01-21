CEEK VR Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $1.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00019027 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,697.95 or 1.00008952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00215883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05415404 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,061,922.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

