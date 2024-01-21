Celestia Price Down 9.3% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $17.56 or 0.00042081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $91.09 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,017,753,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,796,952 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,017,753,424.657471 with 158,796,952.407471 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.1762719 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $98,397,457.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.