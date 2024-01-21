Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $104,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

