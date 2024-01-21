Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Century Casinos Stock Down 2.1 %

Century Casinos stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $107.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 16.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

