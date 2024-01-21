CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.98% of CEVA worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

