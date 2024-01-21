Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $192.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.70.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

