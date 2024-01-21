Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Head to Head Contrast

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 389.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29% AGNC Investment 17.39% 28.72% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.86 $32.29 million $2.02 7.80 AGNC Investment $386.00 million 17.02 -$1.19 billion $0.37 26.46

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

