Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

