Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

