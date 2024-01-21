Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $95,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

CMG stock opened at $2,334.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,251.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,043.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,268.59.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

