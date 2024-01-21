Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

CHD opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.