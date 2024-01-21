Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,015,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

