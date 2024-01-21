Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

