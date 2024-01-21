Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Citizens Business Bank cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

