Citizens Business Bank Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,762,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,697,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,017,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,693. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.