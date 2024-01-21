Citizens Business Bank Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.