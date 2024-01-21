Citizens Business Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $457.76. The stock had a trading volume of 866,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,596. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

