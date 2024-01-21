Citizens Business Bank Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,974,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.95. The stock had a trading volume of 948,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,360. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

