Citizens Business Bank Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

