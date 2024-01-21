Citizens Business Bank Sells 124 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. 2,400,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,024. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $437.07. The company has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

