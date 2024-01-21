Citizens Business Bank Sells 1,406 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $164.77. 5,863,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

