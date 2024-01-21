Citizens Business Bank Sells 1,889 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. 1,344,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

