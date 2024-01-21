Citizens Business Bank Sells 676 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $337.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

