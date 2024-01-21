Citizens Business Bank Sells 77 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

