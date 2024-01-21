Citizens Business Bank Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 5,003,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

