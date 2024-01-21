Citizens Business Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $443.29. 4,836,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $443.61. The company has a market cap of $354.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.74 and its 200-day moving average is $412.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.