Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
CZWI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
