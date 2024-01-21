Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

CZWI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

