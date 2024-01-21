City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.67. City Developments shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 2,793 shares trading hands.
City Developments Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.