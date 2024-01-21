City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.67. City Developments shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 2,793 shares trading hands.

City Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.