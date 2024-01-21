Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $699.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.