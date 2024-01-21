ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.