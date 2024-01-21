CNB Bank Buys 454 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

