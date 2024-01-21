CNB Bank Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.