CNB Bank Purchases 183 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SAM opened at $357.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

