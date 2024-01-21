CNB Bank Purchases 7,025 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 585.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

