CNB Bank Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

ASML stock opened at $757.83 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

