CNB Bank Sells 221 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

