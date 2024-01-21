Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,880 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $165,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS NULG opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.