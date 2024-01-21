Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
