Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

