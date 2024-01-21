Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $880,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

