Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $945,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 558.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

