Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.64. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.