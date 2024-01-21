Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DVN stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

