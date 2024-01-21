Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

GLW opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

