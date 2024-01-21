Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,738 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

HPQ opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.