Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.32 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

